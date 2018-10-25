BBNaija Housemate Drags BBNaija's Sponsor, Payporte To Mud

Published:





Comedian and ex-BBNaija 2018 housemate, Dee One, has called out show sponsors and online shop, Payporte and it’s owner, Eyo Bassey to pay the debt they owe him.





Dee One took to his Instagram page to reveal that Payporte still owes him about N450k since June this year, adding that they have since severed communication ties with him.





The comedian also made it known that every attempt put in place to reach the management proved abortive, as they fail to pay up.





He wrote, “This post is not to defame payporte or bring anyone down. Payporte pushed my team to this point. I have explored every option to get this resolved but nothing has worked. Mr bassey has made it mission impossible.





“Vvip Tickets for deeone evicted lagos were purchased by parporte in may. After i personally dropped them off at the office, i spoke to him over the phone informing him that i dropped off the tickets as agreed, He asked for a discount and i yanked off 10% off the original price of 500k.





“To cut the long story short, since deeone evicted lagos ended in june. I gave enough time to pay up at their convenience but i never heard anything from payporte.





“So i had no choice than to call mr bassey to find out what it is exactly, but he doesn’t pick up my calls nor reply my text messages.





“I ignored this disrepect to my brand and went ahead to his office so many times, dropped numerous messages with his staff all to no avail. Its been six months now and no word from payporte”.





“The most annoying part is not even his refusal to pay up his debt but the fact that that he has decided to completely ignore and not communicate which is just not right”. He wrote.





Deeone, however, stressed he will continue to tarnish the reputaion and image of the organisation until it has paid off his debt.





“We dont even want payporte to communicate anymore, payporte should contact the team and pay up or else i will go further and drop videos everyday till they do the needful”. He added.

