Ayo Fayose Threatens To Leave PDP

The outgoing Governor of Ekiti State, Ayodele Fayose, has threatened to leave the Peoples Democratic Party after the National Convention held on Saturday in Port-Harcourt, Rivers State.



The governor hinted on Monday that he would renounce his “membership of the PDP anytime from now.”



He added, “After consultations, I will speak clearly to Nigerians.”



A former Vice-President, Atiku Abubakar, was declared the winner of the party’s presidential primary, defeating the Sokoto State Governor, Aminu Tambuwal, Senate President Bukola Saraki, and eight others.





In a press statement he later issued to journalists in Ado Ekiti, the governor said he had no regret supporting Tambuwal with others to clinch the PDP’s ticket.



“We have no regret aligning with Governor Wike to support Governor Tambuwal for the presidential ticket and no apologies either.



“We kept the party alive and strong when most men became ladies. We never compromised. If any group feels it can do it alone, we will see how far they can go,” he said.

