Atiku’s Running Mate, Peter Obi Speaks On Fighting Corruption

The Vice Presidential candidate of the opposition Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Peter Obi has urged Nigerians to join forces in the fight against corruption in the country.





Obi, a former governor of Anambra state made the call in a recent interview in Abuja, Nigeria’s capital.





His words: “We should look at the effect of corruption and go on to deal with it.





“It is important that everybody become part of those trying to stop it because it kills three things that try to make society work.





“It kills entrepreneurship, professionalism and hard work. It is not about shouting about it, but dealing with it,” Obi said.





On the country’s rating by the World Economic Forum, the VP candidate said Nigeria could perform better with a focus on the various key indicators.





His words: “I have been a governor, and I know how to change these things. We took education from being number 24 to number 21.





“So, you don’t say you are doing it, you need to show an empirical evidence where it is done and done right if you do the right things you get the right results, it is simple.





“We need to get it better, the rating now is not where we should be, Nigeria is too important, it is the main driver of the continent, we must get it right and all we need is good leadership,” he said.





Source: NAN

