Atiku Will Revive Nigerian Economy If Elected President In 2019 - PDP

The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) has assured Nigerians that its Presidential candidate, Atiku Abubakar, was set to revamp the economy through the creation of qualitative employment for the youths.





The party gave the assurance in a statement issued by its National Publicity Secretary, Kola Ologbondiyan on Sunday in Abuja.





The party said that Abubakar would also implement the political and economic restructuring of the nation in a manner that would engender unity, inclusiveness in governance and uplift the general standard of living for all.





Ologbondiyan added that if elected Abubakar would immediately commence the marketing of Nigeria to the international business community, as well as providing a clement environment for businesses to thrive in Nigeria.





“Abubakar will open a system-wide fight against corruption as soon as he is elected into office by strengthening the institutions empowered by our laws to do their jobs.





“He will do this while he also concentrates on the onerous duty of governance and rescuing our people from hunger, starvation, bloodlettings and wanton killings,’’ he said.





Ologbondiyan assured that rebranded PDP would ensure that all those looting the national treasury, would definitely face the wrath of the law and go to jail.





He added that Abubakar administration would not only fight poverty but will also uncompromisingly fight corruption.





Ologbondiyan said that a combination of Abubakar and his running mate, Peter Obi, known internationally for their forthrightness, hardwork, ingenuity and managerial competencies, would liberate Nigeria from the economic wastage and notoriously incompetent.





He added that as a successful entrepreneur, Abubakar had perfected an economic template that would reduce the cost of governance, plug wastages, tackle corruption, and channel resources for the welfare of the people.





Ologbondiyan said what Nigerians earnestly desire now was a resourceful President.





“Our youths are earnestly seeking for an in-charge President, not one who rules by proxy. They look forward to a President who will give hope in the face of a consuming despair and one, whose words resonate with their aspirations in life.’’





He said that the 2019 election was, therefore, a direct referendum on the determination of Nigerians to choose a new leader who would rescue the nation from hunger and starvation.





“The 2019 election will never be about character assassination or mouthing some worn-out sloganeerings about corruption but will be about a demonstrable capacity to deliver on the mandate,’’ he said.

