Atiku Will Give SGF Slot To South West - Gbenga Daniel

The position of Secretary to the Government of the Federation has been slated for the South West if Atiku wins the presidency, according to the Director-General, Atiku Abubakar Campaign Organisation, Gbenga Daniel.





The former governor of Ogun State revealed this at an interactive session with newsmen on Sunday in Lagos.





Recall that the Peoples Democratic Party had initially zoned its national chairmanship to the South-West, but later picked Uche Secondus from the South-South.





Also, Atiku’s running mate, Peter Obi, hails from the South East.





“We need to understand that the (presidential) candidate has control over who becomes his running mate during the election and who becomes the SGF if he wins.





“The decisions on major offices are being given serious consideration and no zone or region will be marginalised.





“The offices of Senate President and Speaker of the House of Reps will be decided after the polls and based on what plays out in both houses.





“Aside from major slots, I think what is paramount to the people of the South-West is the restructuring of the country, which Atiku is very serious about.





“So, the issue for the South-West is not personality or slot issue, per say, because personalities come and go, but restructuring Nigeria is significant and more symbolic than zoned offices,” he said.





Daniel said that Atiku’s manifesto would be published as soon as the campaigns commence.

