Atiku Shares His Thoughts On Bridging The Infrastructure Gap (#Time2Atikulate series)

Atiku Abubakar has said Nigeria suffers a huge infrastructure deficit.According to the PDP presidential front runner, “poor funding and chronicunderinvestment by successive governments have crippled the state of Nigeria'sinfrastructure. Leaving an annual funding gap in excess of N15 trillion (USD10.5billion) in infrastructure development. Sound infrastructure and adequate powerare essential for stimulating economic growth and development in any nation and vitalfor improving the lives of people.Commenting on the challenge, the former Vice President said “let us look at roads,transportation and power. Only 15.3 % of the 195,200km of the road network in Nigeriais adequately tarred and motor-able. Only 67 % of tarred roads are in good or faircondition compared to other resource-rich nations in Africa. Our transportation servicesdepend on dilapidated roads and the railways is non-existent. Nigeria's current supplygap in electricity is over 20,000MW as the power sector has struggled to supply reliablepower to its citizens and economy.All these, he says, have to stop because as “President I promise to commit infrastructurespending of about 12% of GDP which will considerably improve infrastructuredevelopment without posing any significant risk to overall economic growth. Goodinfrastructure supports social and cultural advances so it is imperative that a strong infrastructure development drive is pursued in order to stimulate the necessarydevelopment.”