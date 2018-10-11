Atiku Presidency Will Be An Extension Of Fulani Reign – IPOB

Published:





The Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB) has said Presidential candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) is not different from President Muhammadu Buhari.





Atiku was on Sunday declared the winner of the PDP presidential primary held in Port Harcourt, the Rivers State capital.





However, IPOB in a statement on Wednesday claimed that Atiku, if he wins the 2019 election, would continue the Fulani lordship over Igbos and other ethnic groups in the country.





“We view with utter disdain and sadness, the macabre dance of shame being exhibited by some elements from the South East over the emergence of Atiku Abubakar,” IPOB said.





“These shameless politicians, typified by the institutionalized bundle of treachery have reared their ugly heads once again in the never-ending cycle of humiliation and suffering for Biafrans in Nigeria.





“If people can forget with such ease that Atiku Abubakar is yet another northerner with a major stake in the tendencies of Miyetti Allah, then there is the reason to question the sanity of those that claim they are political leaders in the South East and South South.





The noise making and celebration at the emergence of another Fulani man to contest presidential seat come 2019 under the platform of Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, is indicative that politics in Nigeria is an exercise in recycling expired selfish people in the corridors of power.”





IPOB, “therefore, wonder how can those confused easterners be jubilating over Atiku Abubakar emergence, having speedily forgotten that he single-handedly denied Dr. Alex Ekwueme the PDP ticket in the run-up to the Jos convention in 1999.





“There is no serious politician in the South East and South-South who does not know that it was the former Vice President that stopped late Dr. Alex Ekwueme’s restructuring agenda in 1999.





“We are not unaware of the plans by the Fulani caliphate to continue their antics of perpetuating themselves in power by secretly placing their people in every political platform in Nigeria.”

