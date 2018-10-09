Atiku, Others Move To Stop Saraki, Dogara From Been Impeach

Published:





Sources said on Monday that PDP presidential candidate and ex-vice president, Atiku Abubakar, and other forces that supported him in Port Harcourt have moved in to protect Saraki and Speaker Yakubu Dogara who defected to the party.





One of the sources said: “Atiku has many of his men and women in the Senate and House of Representatives; he has started talking to them to stand for Saraki and Dogara.





“The struggle for the control of the National Assembly is beyond what happens between now and May 2019; it is what would happen when the 9th Assembly would be inaugurated.





“The PDP would want to have the majority in both chambers because that is the only way Atiku would have a smooth sail when he wins the presidential election.”

