Atiku Must Face Corruption, Integrity Test - APC Tells PDP

The All Progress Congress (APC) is demanding that the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) allow its candidates to be put through the corruption and integrity test.





The APC stated this in a statement by its publicity secretary, Yekini Nabena, on Thursday.





The party was reacting to a statement by spokesperson of the PDP, Kola Ologbondiyan, in which he accused the APC-led administration of “deliberate efforts to impugn on the character” of the PDP presidential candidate, Atiku Abubakar.





“The PDP cannot be simplistic and attempt to wish away the issue of the integrity of candidates seeking elections into positions at all levels, particularly as 2019 approaches,” Mr Nabena said.





“We reiterate our position that the Nigerian electorate must have that opportunity to choose from candidates that can pass the integrity and anti-corruption test.





“The character of office holders we elect into public offices is important as our very progress and development as a country depends on it.





“When the choice is to be made, the electorate have the option of a proven and decent presidential candidate who is putting the people first and on the other hand a racketeer who will readily mortgage the country’s commonwealth to personal coffers and cronies.”





APC said the opinion of the PDP that its comment was a deliberate attack on the character of Abubakar, is laughable.





According to the APC, the spokesperson of PDP once did a report which indicted Abubakar.

