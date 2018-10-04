Army Seals Off Jos Community Over Recovery Of Vehicles Inside Mining Pond

Published:

Dura community of Du District was on Wednesday cordoned off by soldiers following the recovery of some vehicles at the mining pond in the Dura-Du area of Jos South Local of Area of Plateau State.



The recovery was achieved by the team of Nigerian Army on a search-and-rescue operation for the corpse of Maj. Gen. Idris Alkali (retd).



The media officer of Stefanos Foundation, a civil rights organisation, Rachel Noah, in a statement on Wednesday, also alleged that the military did embark on mass arrests in the area.



The late Alkali reportedly retired a few weeks before he was declared missing on Monday, September 3 2018, a day after gunmen swooped on Dura-Du and killed 13 persons.



The media officer of Stefanos Foundation, Noah said, “Information from Dura community of Du, in Jos South LGA, said soldiers had found another car with Bauchi State registration no, AG 645 TRR, making it the third car found in the pond where the car of the missing general was found.



“As a result, the soldiers blocked people around Buken Academy in Doi, telling people to switch off their phones.”

