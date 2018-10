Army Declares Eight People Wanted Over Missing General

Published:

The Plateau state police command has declared eight people wanted in connection with the missing Major General Idris Alkali - a retired former Chief of Administration at Army headquarters. These suspects are said to be the masterminds of the disapperance and its execution.





A statement released by the police PRO, DSP Tyopev Tarneer, individually described each of the suspects.





Anyone with information about their whereabouts should report to the nearest police facility or call - 08038907662, 09053872296 or 08075391844.





The suspects:





Da Chuwang Samuel (aka Morinho). He is 28 years old. Dark in complexion, has no tribal markson his face and is tall. He is a pabel beater by profession and Berom by tribe. He speaks berom, hausa and english fluently. His phone number is 08063644429.





Nyam Samuel (aka Soft Touch). He is 25 year old, tall, dark in complexion and hos no tribal marks on his face. He is a panel beater by profession and Berom by tribe. He speaks hausa, berom and english fluently.





Mathew Wrang (aka Amesco). He is 27 years old, tall and dark in complexion with no tribal marks on his face. He hss Adams Apple, is married. He is Berom by tribe and speaks hausa, berom and english fluently.





Pam Gyang Dung (aka Boss). He is 53 years old with an upoer gap too. Dark in complexion, tall with no marks on his face. He has a bald head and his occupation is farming and mining. He is Berom by tribe. He speaks hausa, berom and english fluently.





Chuwang Istifanus Pwajok Stephen (aka Tifa). He is 46 years old, light in complexion and has mustache, tall and has no tribal mark on his face. He is a surveyor and businessman by occupation. He is Berom by tribe. He speaks hausa, berom and english fluently.





Timothy Chuan. He is 26 years old, light in complexion, tall and has no tribal marks on his face. He is married and a tipper driver as well as sand vendor by occupation. He is Berom by tribe, speaks hausa, berom and english fluently. His phone number is 09081177173.





Moses Gyang (aka Boss). He is 25 years old, light in complexion, tall, keeps afro hair and has no tribl marks on his face. He is married and Berom by tribe. He speaks hausa, berom and english fluently. 1.66 meters tall, bald head, has no tribal marks on his face.





Yakubu Rap. He is 52 years old, dark in complexion. He is the Distruct head of Dura. He is married with children and is Berom by tribe. He speaks hausa, berom and english fluently.

