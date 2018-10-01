Armed Robber Kitted In Military Camouflage Killed In Benue

Published:

An armed robbers who wore military camourage to rob his victims have been killed by troops of Operation ZENDA in Benue State yesterday September 30th.





Troops of Operation ZENDA who were on mobile patrol, accosted the robbers and engaged them in a shoot out along OTUKPO - APA- OTUKPA highway. During a search of the area at dawn, one of the Robbers kitted in military camouflage was found dead. A locally made revolver and 2 cartridges were also recovered.





Troops are still searching the bushes along the area for others who may have escaped with gunshot wounds.

