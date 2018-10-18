APC Upholds Sani’s Candidacy For Kaduna Central Election

Published:





Senator Shehu Sani has been upheld as the All Progressives Congress (APC) Senatorial candidate for Kaduna Central ahead of the 2019 elections.





The National Appeal Committee of the APC gave the recommendation on Wednesday in Abuja.





It was noted that the committee led by Oserheimen Osunbor said Sani was the duly recognised candidate of the party for 2019.





The APC had set up the committee following complaints that trailed the party’s primaries across the country.





Sani’s challenger, Uba Sani, had earlier approached a court, where he had filed a suit against the National Chairman of APC, Adams Oshiomhole, to prevent him from conducting the primaries for the Senate and House of Representatives in the state.

