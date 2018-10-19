APC Submits Candidates Names, Buhari’s In-law, Others Lose Out

Published:





Mahmud Halilu, the brother of Aisha Buhari, Nigeria’s First Lady, as well as Senator Magnus Abe and the Minister of Niger Delta Affairs, Usani Uguru Usani, have lost out in the nomination process for the governorship ticket of the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC).





Also, the maiden chairman of the EFCC, Nuhu Ribadu, Governor Ibikunle Amosun of Ogun lost out in the race to upturn Dapo Abiodun’s nomination for Adekunle Akinlade, as his chosen candidate for the party.





The Appeals Committee of the APC rejected their appeals and upheld results of the primaries in their various states of Adamawa, Ogun, Rivers and Cross River.





CKN News reports that this development comes amidst the October 18 deadline for submission of forms CF001 and CF002 given by the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC).





The ruling APC, the opposition Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) and several other parties submitted names of their candidates for presidential, governorship and legislative positions in 2019.

Share This