APC Speaks On Buhari Handing Over To Igbo President In 2023

Published:





The All Progressives Congress (APC) Abia State chapter has restated that President Muhammadu Buhari will handover to a person of Igbo extraction in 2023.





According to the APC, Buhari does not hate the South-East, contrary to speculations in the region.





This assurance came on Monday from the Abia State APC Chairman Perfect Okorie in Alayi, Bende Local Government Area.





"The falsehood being disseminated by selfish politicians in the South-East that President Buhari does not like Ndigbo is unpatriotic,” Okorie added.





"The 69 on-going projects across the five states in the South-East are evidences to the determination of the Federal Government to uplift the South-East to enviable heights.





"The Muhammadu Buhari-led administration has rehabilitated and constructed more roads and bridges in the region than any previous government.





"These projects include the rehabilitation of the existing Niger Bridge as well as the construction of the 2nd Niger Bridge.





In addition, he noted that “The APC echelon at the federal and state levels deserves commendation for recording more achievements in the South-East than previous administrations.





"Come 2023, President Buhari will pass the baton of leadership to a Nigerian of Igbo extraction.”

Share This