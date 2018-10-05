APC NWC Withdraws Shehu Sani's Automatic Ticket,Orders Primaries

Published:

Report reaching CKN News has it that the automatic ticket granted Senator Shehu Sani has been withdrawn as APC National Working Committee declares that all aspirants must go through primaries.



The latest development has pitched the Senator agaisnt his State Governor



El-Rufai and Shehu Sani have been at loggerhead since this administration came on board. The feud was worsened by the rejection of the Kaduna State loan request by the Senate.



Shehu Sani, chairs the Senate committee on local and foreign Debts which recommended for the rejection of the loan request.

