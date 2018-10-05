APC NWC Clears 24 Governorship Candidates

The National Working Committee of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Nigeria’s ruling party, has cleared 24 aspirants as governorship candidates for 2019 elections.
A statement issued by the Acting National Publicity Secretary of the APC, Yekini Nabena, said the party’s NWC cleared the candidates at its meeting held on Thursday, October 4, 2018.
The statement said the APC NWC ratified the reports of the various Electoral Committees and adopted the under-listed as its Governorship candidates for the 2019 general election.
1. ABDULLAHI UMAR GANDUJE – KANO STATE
2. MOHAMMED ABUBAKAR – BAUCHI STATE
3. SIMON LALONG – PLATEAU STATE
4. NASIR EL-RUFAI – KADUNA STATE
5. MOHAMMED BADARU ABUBAKAR – JIGAWA STATE
6. AHMED ALIYU – SOKOTO STATE
7. ABUBAKAR ATIKU BAGUDU – KEBBI STATE
8. AMINU BELLO MASARI – KATSINA STATE
9. ABUBAKAR SANI BELLO – NIGER STATE
10. BABAGANA UMARA-ZULUM – BORNO STATE
11. MAI MALA BUNI – YOBE STATE
12. ABUBAKAR A. SULE – NASARAWA STATE
13. EMMANUEL JIMME – BENUE STATE
14. BABAJIDE SANWO–OLU – LAGOS STATE
15. TONYE COLE – RIVERS STATE
16. UCHE OGAH – ABIA STATE
17. NSIMA EKERE – AKWA-IBOM STATE
18. ADEBAYO ADELABU – OYO STATE
19. DAPO ABIODUN – OGUN STATE
20. GREAT OGBORU – DELTA STATE
21. OWAN ENOH – CROSS-RIVER
22. INUWA YAHAYA – GOMBE STATE
23. SUNNY OGBOJI – EBONYI STATE
24. SANI ABUBAKAR DANLADI – TARABA STATE.
