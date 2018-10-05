Friday, 5 October 2018

APC NWC Clears 24 Governorship Candidates

Published: October 05, 2018

The National Working Committee of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Nigeria’s ruling party, has cleared 24 aspirants as governorship candidates for 2019 elections.

A statement issued by the Acting National Publicity Secretary of the APC, Yekini Nabena, said the party’s NWC cleared the candidates at its meeting held on Thursday, October 4, 2018.

The statement said the APC NWC ratified the reports of the various Electoral Committees and adopted the under-listed as its Governorship candidates for the 2019 general election.

1. ABDULLAHI UMAR GANDUJE – KANO STATE

2. MOHAMMED ABUBAKAR – BAUCHI STATE

3. SIMON LALONG – PLATEAU STATE

4. NASIR EL-RUFAI – KADUNA STATE

5. MOHAMMED BADARU ABUBAKAR – JIGAWA STATE

6. AHMED ALIYU – SOKOTO STATE

7. ABUBAKAR ATIKU BAGUDU – KEBBI STATE

8. AMINU BELLO MASARI – KATSINA STATE

9. ABUBAKAR SANI BELLO – NIGER STATE

10. BABAGANA UMARA-ZULUM – BORNO STATE

11. MAI MALA BUNI – YOBE STATE

12. ABUBAKAR A. SULE – NASARAWA STATE

13. EMMANUEL JIMME – BENUE STATE

14. BABAJIDE SANWO–OLU – LAGOS STATE

15. TONYE COLE – RIVERS STATE

16. UCHE OGAH – ABIA STATE

17. NSIMA EKERE – AKWA-IBOM STATE

18. ADEBAYO ADELABU – OYO STATE

19. DAPO ABIODUN – OGUN STATE

20. GREAT OGBORU – DELTA STATE

21. OWAN ENOH – CROSS-RIVER

22. INUWA YAHAYA – GOMBE STATE

23. SUNNY OGBOJI – EBONYI STATE

24. SANI ABUBAKAR DANLADI – TARABA STATE.

Categories:
Share This
Abiola Alaba Peters

0 comments: