APC NWC Clears 24 Governorship Candidates

Published:

The National Working Committee of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Nigeria’s ruling party, has cleared 24 aspirants as governorship candidates for 2019 elections.





A statement issued by the Acting National Publicity Secretary of the APC, Yekini Nabena, said the party’s NWC cleared the candidates at its meeting held on Thursday, October 4, 2018.





The statement said the APC NWC ratified the reports of the various Electoral Committees and adopted the under-listed as its Governorship candidates for the 2019 general election.





1. ABDULLAHI UMAR GANDUJE – KANO STATE





2. MOHAMMED ABUBAKAR – BAUCHI STATE





3. SIMON LALONG – PLATEAU STATE





4. NASIR EL-RUFAI – KADUNA STATE





5. MOHAMMED BADARU ABUBAKAR – JIGAWA STATE





6. AHMED ALIYU – SOKOTO STATE





7. ABUBAKAR ATIKU BAGUDU – KEBBI STATE





8. AMINU BELLO MASARI – KATSINA STATE





9. ABUBAKAR SANI BELLO – NIGER STATE





10. BABAGANA UMARA-ZULUM – BORNO STATE





11. MAI MALA BUNI – YOBE STATE





12. ABUBAKAR A. SULE – NASARAWA STATE





13. EMMANUEL JIMME – BENUE STATE





14. BABAJIDE SANWO–OLU – LAGOS STATE





15. TONYE COLE – RIVERS STATE





16. UCHE OGAH – ABIA STATE





17. NSIMA EKERE – AKWA-IBOM STATE





18. ADEBAYO ADELABU – OYO STATE





19. DAPO ABIODUN – OGUN STATE





20. GREAT OGBORU – DELTA STATE





21. OWAN ENOH – CROSS-RIVER





22. INUWA YAHAYA – GOMBE STATE





23. SUNNY OGBOJI – EBONYI STATE





24. SANI ABUBAKAR DANLADI – TARABA STATE.

Share This