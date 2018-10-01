APC Member Killed At Akwa Ibom Guber Primaries (Picture)

Published:

The All Progressives Congress (APC) gubernatorial primaries in Akwa Ibom State was bloody following the killing of a party member, Ukeme Efanga.





The deceased was identified as an APC member from Uruan local government area of the state, was shot dead the evening, during a little fight during the primary election.





The incident happened after it was reported that political thugs allegedly invaded the APC secretariat and carted away election materials and also destroyed a police vehicle.





Some areas in the state capital, Uyo, were reported to have been taken over by the thugs, who many suspected are working for one of the governorship aspirants of the party.

The primary election is a straight fight between Senator Akpan Udoedehe and the managing director, Niger Delta Development Commission, Obong Nsima Ekere.

