APC Confirms Rochas Okorocha's Inlaw As Imo Governorship Candidate

The All Progressives Congress (APC) has confirmed Uche Nwosu as the governorship candidate of the party in the 2019 Imo State election.





Nwosu, who was the chief of staff to Governor Rochas Okorocha, was confirmed by the Appeal Panel set up by the National Working Committee of the APC to look into the petitions arising from the Imo State governorship primary election.





The Panel headed by a former governor of Edo State, Prof. Osunbor Oserheimen, also dismissed the petitions filed by other governorship aspirants which sought a total cancellation of the primary.





The petitioners were Chucks Ololo, Chris Nlemoha, and Chima Anozie. They had in their separate petitions, claimed that the exercise was marred by irregularities, which made it impossible for them and their supporters to participate in the primary.





But the Panel after its sitting adopted in whole the report of the Ibrahim Agbabiaka’s Governorship Election Primary Committee which conducted the Primary.

