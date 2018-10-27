APC Chairman Escapes Assassination

Published:





Enugu State Chairman of the Enugu State chapter of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Ben Nwoye, narrowly escaped death on Saturday after being attacked by suspected hired assassins.





The hoodlums it was learnt, stormed his Independence Layout, Enugu, residence at about 2:30a.m on Saturday and shot one of the Police personnel attached to him.





It was gathered that the cop, identified as Gerald Eke, sustained severe injuries from gunshots and is currently receiving treatment at the Orthopedic Hospital, Enugu.





As at the time of this report, the state’s police command was yet to confirm the incident, but it was further gathered that the Commissioner of Police, Mohammed Danmallam, has directed that security be beefed up around the party chairman and his family members.

