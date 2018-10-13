APC Can’t Field Candidates For Zamfara Guber Election - INEC Replies Oshiomhole

Published:





The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) has maintained that the All Progressives Congress (APC) cannot field any candidate for the 2019 general election in Zamfara State.





The ruling party in a letter by its National leadership had insisted that it would field candidates for the 2019 elections.





The commission through its Director of Publicity and Voter Education, Osaze Uzzi, on Thursday, said it had not changed its position despite the protestation by the APC.





When asked if the commission has changed its position based on the letter from APC, Uzzi said: “I don’t know whether it has been received or not but either, we still stand by our earlier position.”





INEC had on Monday declared APC ineligible to field candidates for all elective positions in Zamfara State in the 2019 election on the basis that it did not hold primaries in the state before the expiration of the stipulated deadline.





However, the party on Wednesday, replied INEC, claiming that primary elections actually took place in Zamfara State.





In the letter dated October 10th and signed by Oshiomhole, the party said INEC did not capture the true situation of the APC primaries in Zamfara State.





Meanwhile, APC has intensified efforts to get INEC to reverse its position on the Zamfara State primary elections.





It was gathered that apart from its letter to the commission, the party is also hoping to go ahead to submit names of candidates for the state.





A party source told ThisDay that the party is picking holes on the letter, which it said did not emanate from the Chairman’s office or that of Secretary to the commission.





It said that the party is insisting that as a political party it reserves the sole right to decide who its candidates for an election will be.

Share This