Anybody Entering The United States Illegally Will Be Arrested And Detained' - Donald Trump

President Trump has once again reiterated the fact that anyone who enters the United States illegally will be arrested and detained before they are deported.





President Trump went on to mention some countries saying, 'we have informed the countries of Honduras, Guatemala and El Salvador that if they allow their citizens, or others, to journey through their borders and up to the United States, with the intention of entering our country illegally, all payments made to them will stop'.





We have today informed the countries of Honduras, Guatemala and El Salvador that if they allow their citizens, or others, to journey through their borders and up to the United States, with the intention of entering our country illegally, all payments made to them will STOP (END)!

