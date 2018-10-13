Any Clergry That Refuses To Support Buhari Is Not A Man Of God..Abubakar Wada

Published:





A group of clerics has said that any man of God not in support of President Muhammadu Buhari’s re-election bid is not called by God.





The group had earlier called for a 40-day fast and prayer for the President to actualise his second term aspiration.





The prayer, which is organised by the National Inter-Faith and Religious Organisations for Peace (NIFROP), started on Wednesday, 10th October, 2018.





The chairman, organising secretary for the 40-day prayer session, Abubakar Wada, made this known on Thursday, the second day of the fast.





He said Buhari was the only ‘Messiah’ that can salvage Nigeria from its present predicaments.





He added that prayer was the only way to calm storms in Nigeria, stating that religious leaders have a great role to play in ensuring the success of the forthcoming election.





Wada charged all men of God to unite and support the president ahead of next year’s polls.





Also speaking at the session, Bishop Sunday Garuba charged Nigerians to be more fervent in prayer so that the nation can overcome its present challenges.





Garuba said, “We shall commence this programme with worship and praise by guest singers and choirs.





“After which we shall begin Intercessory prayer session for Nigeria, prayer session for President Buhari and his cabinet, prayer for the Nigerian troops at the war front, intercessory prayer for the upcoming general election and peaceful conduct by all citizens, and Intercessory prayer for our dear president and his victory at the poll.”

