Another Senator Resigns From APC, Alleges Injustice

Senator Mustapha Mohammed, representing Niger south at the Nigerian Senate, has resigned from the All Progressives Congress (APC) in protest.





It was gathered that the senator is said to be angered by the decision of the ruling party to drop his name from the list of candidates cleared for the 2019 general election.





Confirming his decision to leave the party, Mohammed told TheCable that he was leaving APC “because of injustice”.





However, the senator did not reveal the party he would be moving to, despite speculations that he would join the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP).





All the three Niger senators, namely Mohammed, David Umar and Aliyu Abdullahi, Senate spokesman, had been cleared in the list dated October 4, 2018, and signed by the party’s national chairman Adams Oshiomhole.





However, Senator Mohammed was replaced with Muhammad Bima Enagi while the two others were cleared.





CKN News reports that the resignation of the Niger south lawmaker is coming days after Senator Shehu Sani, representing Kaduna central, also resigned from the party in protest on over the removal of his name from the final list.

