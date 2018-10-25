AMCON Publishes List Of 105 Major Billionaire Debtors..Ifeanyi Uba,Jimoh Ibrahim,Babalakin Top List

Published:





The Assets Management Corporation of Nigeria (AMCON) has published the names of its top one hundred and five Nigerians owing the country a total sum of N906 billion.





AMCON said the list was released because it “has become necessary as all avenues provided by the corporation for the debtors to propose acceptable resolution terms have failed.”





“Nevertheless, the corporation is still open to amicable resolution of these debts within a reasonable time, failing which it shall continue to exercise all powers as provided by law to recover the debts.”





Ahmed Kuru, AMCON’s executive director, said in July that the corporation would publish the names of debtors that have failed to reach a settlement or repayment resolution.





In the list released by the Corporation, businessman and owner of Capital Oil, Ifeanyi Ubah, tops the list with a debt of N115.9 billion while Jimoh Ibrahim, owner of NICON Investments Limited held the second position with N59.5 billion.





S/N Obligor Name Main Promoter(s) Current Exposure

1 Capital Oil & Gas Industries Limited Ifeanyi Ubah 115,952,152,265.92

2 NICON Investments Limited Jimoh Ibrahim 59,544,633,980.31

3 Bi-Courtney Limited (MMA2) Wale Babalakin (SAN) 40,798,422,374.02

4 Josepdam & Sons Limited Late Mrs. Josephine Damilola Kuteyi Saheed Kuteyi Ganiyu Kuteyi 39,056,674,951.55

5 Tinapa Business Resort Cross River State Government 36,006,319,844.68

6 Home Trust Savings Chukwukadibia AjaegbuFunmu Ademosun 30,626,243,344.71

7 Geometric Power Limited Prof. Barth Nnaji Nnaji Agatha Obibuaru Eluma

Anike Paul





Nwobodo Benjamin Chukwuemeka





Dozie Chijioke





Akpe Austine





Nnaji Okechukwu





UBA Trustees Limited





Kunoch Limited





Diamond Capital & Financial Market Limited





29,844,500,896.77

8 Roygate Properties Limited Wale Babalakin (SAN)Agumadu John Alarape Olabode

Okhaleke Ndudi





28,137,176,532.32

9 Shell Development Petroleum Company – West Multipurpose Co-operative Society Limited (SPDC) Shell Staff, represented by Ikponmwosa Ogiemuda 26,474,541,188.17

10 Anyiam Osigwe Limited Anyiam-Osigwe Dorothy Chinyere 20,523,322,350.29

11 Platinum Capital Obire RichardFrancis Atuche 20,378,820,507.19

12 Flotsome Investment Limited Oboden IbruTejiro Ibru 20,218,703,550.96

13 Lonestar Drilling Late Chief IdisiMargaret Idisi 20,207,979,803.22

14 Petrologistics Limited Ugoji Egbujo 19,576,962,565.35

15 Lorna Global Resources H.E. Chimaroke Nnamami 18,919,109,352.85

16 Hosanna Properties Limited Anionye ChikaObi Ike C. 18,059,895,396.27

17 Minaj Holdings Limited Ajegbo Mike NnayeluchudihuLuke Chidi ChudihuiloguMiller Gregrey

Ethridge Kyle





Attueyi Joe





Oladele Afolabi





Okpere Kisito





Kokoricha Paul





17,306,900,257.66

18 Afrijet Airlines Limited Inoelle Willam BarryCarr Collin 13,122,022,439.57

19 Petroleum Brokers Limited Wilcox Awopuolagha 13,076,314,937.26

20 Hotel De Island; Kasmal Properties; Island Autos & Nacoil Kashamu Prince Buruji 13,015,595,907.67

21 Zarm Stores Limited Gbadamosi Muftau, The Olofa of Offa 12,410,560,226.18

22 Tak Continental Limited Thomas Akoh Etuh 11,585,755,562.89

23 Netlink Digital Television Fashewe OyewoleVarderpuije Ahmed 11,550,782,130.79

24 Mobil Workers (EKET) Multipurpose Cooperative Society Mobil Workers, represented by Okeke Eze (legal practitioner) 11,504,121,133.06

25 DWC Drilling Limited Etheridge KyleJohn Ayeke 11,363,388,024.05

26 Sammy Beth Interbiz Limited H.E. Chimaroke Nnamani 11,017,336,899.00

27 Ferdinand Oil Mills Chief Ferdinand Anyaoha Anghara 10,855,175,005.53

28 Octopus Trust Nigeria Limited Erastus Akingbola 10,175,717,163.07

29 Avian Spec Femi JamesFunmi Ayorinde 7,619,760.034.02

30 Brooke Investments Limited Chief S.I. AdegbiteAdegbite Adewale MichaelAdegbite Ademola Olumide

Sofela Michael Olufemi





7,341,118,227.21

31 Resource Intermediaries Limited Soji Oyawoye (MD/CEO)Ebun BamigboyeWeyinmi Jemide

Ido Ohiwere





7,282,308,754.08

32 Jummai Mahmud Senator Joshua Dariye 6,823,110,429.13

33 Genprogetti Nigeria Limited Nnamdi O. OkoyeCharles Umeadi 6,637,593,140.34

34 Ray Gold Silver Plus Limited Oboden IbruTejiro Ibru 6,392,813,914.61

35 Camden Resources Limited H.E. Chimaroke Nnamani 5,875,022,498.73

36 Riverside Logistics Limited H.E. Chimaroke Nnamani 5,874,161,281.46

37 Robo Michael Limited Kassabali Samir IbrahimEgirani AroboEgirani Olotu 5,837,512,139.51

38 Lexcap Partners Albert OkumagbaChibundu Edozie 5,696,111,908.02

39 Osigwe Foods & Agro Industries Moh’d Anselm KayodeRaji A. Usman 5,648,190,385.41

40 Rangk Limited Kanu Godwin Ndubuisi 5,390,589,104.93

41 Afro-Arab Investment Limited Baba-Ahmed MoufitahBaba-Ahmed Muna Beitah 5,340,204,984.21

42 Dormanlong Engineering Limited Austen Peters 4,700,000,000.00

43 Abasa Nigeria Enterprises Limited NPK1 A Ezuma Innocent Ozoemena 4,666,999,131.41

44 Lawal Obelawo Plastics Industries Limited (LOPIN) Prince Lawal Olaosebikan YesufuRamota Lawal 4,361,717,794.63

45 Eres N V (Nig.) Limited Chief Pius Akinyelure 4,171,546,113.09

46 Al-Kahf Motorcycle Company Limited Shehu BadamasiSafiya M. Badamasi 4,067,369,214.72

47 Madunka Motorcycle Company Limited Abdullahi A. HaidoZainab A. Haido 3,561,115,889.09

48 Terminal Zero Obadina GbengaNiyi Oyedele 3,318,675,426.60

49 Ocean Deep Properties Limited Ray Nduka J. OkpuRay Ufoma Okpu 3,075,367,362.75

50 Claremount Management Limited Okobi Paul UcheAkpan Patrick 2,944,490,078,53

51 Ena-Bell Limited Ojo Osamuede BelleOjo Osamuede Enahoro 2,910,142,971.76

52 Omega Sunshine Ventures Limited Segun AgbetuyiTolulope O. Fadahunsi 2,763,085,587.14

53 Tuns Farm Nigeria Limited Olatunde Adekunle BadmusJoseph Zopy 2,738,973,788.06

54 Nakem Oil & Gas Company Limited Alebe Nathaniel UzeziAlebe O. Gift 2,718,933,557.79

55 Hyacinnth U.F. Enuha Hyacinth Uzu-Fela Enuha 2,710,078,325.77

56 Ray Okpu Ray Okpu 2,673,346,469.66

57 Bao Yao Future Lex Garba Idris AbubakarYaozhang Shen 2,669,859,056.59

58 Aquitane Oil and Gas Limited Ikechukwu Okolo 2,640,490,132.20

59 Waziri B. Mustapha Alhaji Waziri B. Mustapha 2,612,458,766.09

60 Riggs Securities Limited Yomi TokosiTokosi TokumboFrederick Fasheun

Ralph Obiha





Awosika Kola





2,601,085,572.34

61 Likam Nigeria Limited Alhaji Ibrahim HamzaYashuwah Hamza 2,525,755,239.96

62 Safe Nigeria Limited Itohan Ogieva-OmosighoOsa Ogieva-Omosigho 2,369,063,554.93

63 Woksons International Limited Chief William OkiOke E. Cynthia 2,326,577,517.14

64 Travaux Investments Limited Lambo JumokeOgutuga KemiSheri William

Folarin Rotimi Williams





2,303,470,835.43

65 Omega Savings and Loans Agbetuyi SegunAdeniyi A. Adeuyiwa 2,283,749,521.09

66 Bellview Airlines Limited Kayode OdukoyaAVM Emmanuel Ombu (Rtd) 2,258,232,021.87

67 Sage Int. Nig. Limited Atikoro UyovbukerhiMaureen Uyovbukerhi 2,241,719,528.00

68 Van Vliet Trucks Limited Nol Van VlietAdetunmbi DayoKome Agodo 2,136,216,694.00

69 Baba Haruna Ibrahim Baba Hruna Ibrahim 2,076,544,891.02

70 Abbey Lincoln Limited Awoleye T. AbisodunFrancis T. Abisodun 2,065,489,600.50

71 Shell Staff West Shell Staff, represented by Ikponmwosa Ogiemuda 2,004,956,109.70

72 U.L.O. Consult, Ogbeogonogo Chief Uche Luke Okpuno 1,984,819,888.82

73 Variations Industries Limited Nwazulu Prince DennisNwazulu Protus 1,969,012,064.04

74 Tuns Holdings Limited Olatunde Adekunle BadmusJoseph Zopy 1,965,039,873.11

75 Shelter Development Bayero Usman Ja’afaruIbrahim Isa Wada 1,875,156,385.12

76 Lynq Communications Joe Obiora UdeagbalaSylvia Udeagbala 1,847,974,990.21

77 Petlib Envi-Chem Ser Ibiam EleanyaEEkwo Eteakamba Edem 1,706,415,936,54

78 Amsalco Ind. Limited Aminu SalehBashir Aminu Saleh 1,646,184,931.54

79 Aminu Saleh Alhaji Aminu Saleh Alhaji 1,630,812,798.76

80 Chevron Oil Staff Multipurpose Cooperative Chevron Staff 1,595,966,334.11

81 Micro Products Int’l Nig. Limited Chris Anugwolu 1,568,839,810.06

82 The Franklin Hotel & Suites Frank Omosigo 1,566,984,396.77

83 Titanium Oil and Energy Limited Acholonu PatrickEkezie Chief Ralph 1,564,295,090.70

84 Alcomp Computers Limited Engineer Emeka Vitus EzenwanneGloria Uzoamaka Ezenwanne 1,559,711,000.55

85 Tina Stores Limited Matthew NmeziClementina Nmezi 1,558,068,328.38

86 Shemofeyo Ventures Limited Sheba A. Acholonu PatrickModupe Olorunfemi 1,549,586,200.57

87 Westoil Petroleum Services Limited Bidemi H. FahnHamdalat AjayiOmotayo Fahn 1,540,787,598.44

88 Ohzed Oil and Gas Company Limited Stella O. DikeEngr Matthew A. Dike 1,516,937,763.45

89 KDC Construction Limited Alh Waziri B. Mustapha 1,480,572,356.42

90 Deep Sea Oil Gas Limited Itelima Steve YeowumaItelima Patricia Yeowuma 1,386,834,554.36

91 Ascot Fabricators and Constr. Limited Henry E. ImasekhaJoey Chuma Obue 1,374,274,319.42

92 I.C.M.G. Limited Mike Osime 1,339,507,291.77

93 Huf Engineering Nigeria Limited Enuha Hyacinth Uzu FelaEnuha Carol 1,288,402,095.13

94 Integral Petrochemicals Limited Oludare O. OlagokeAdeyemi Y. Olagoke 1,269,386,433.60

95 Unicorn Place Leisure Services Limited Ike Nwabuoku 1,256,178,425.11

96 Ibika Investment & Property Limited Fashina Kofoworola OlakunleFashina Mabayomije Omololu 1,230,763,959.94

97 Assorted Foods & Beverages Ifabiyi AdemolaIfabiyi EyitopeIfabiyi Toyin 1,185,194,335.36

98 Al-Fil Petroleum Company Limited Alao IdrisAlao Abdullatif 1,151,788,405.05

99 Primeview Investment and Property Gabriel OreneEsule George 1,119,804,330.77

100 Merepainti Nigeria Limited/BPT Equipment Engr Mohammed Nura Khalil 987,172,183.55

101 Rainbownet Limited H.E. Chimaroke Nnamani 804,985,922.59

102 Paveblocks Nigeria Limited Alh Waziri B. Mustapha 633,128,165.50

103 Honourable Adetunji Adeniyi Honourable Adetunji Adeniyi 491,220,414.05

104 Engr. Sarki Labaran Engr. Sarki Labaran 471,402,281.70

105 Senator Usman Bayero Nafada Senator Usman Bayero Nafada 409,502,652.84

