Ambode’s Statement Confirms APC Is A Party Of Frauds - PDP

The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) has stated that Governor Akinwunmi Ambode has validated its position that the All Progressives Congress (APC) is a party of fraudsters and election riggers.





The former ruling party was on Sunday reacting to a world press conference held by the embattled Lagos state governor.





Ambode had while briefing newsmen stated that his opponent in the race, Babajide Sanwo-Olu, was arrested for spending fake dollars in the United States of America.





The governor further alleged that Sanwo-Olu was not mentally fit to be the flagbearer of the party in the 2019 elections.





Reacting in a statement, the spokesperson of the PDP, Kola Ologbondinyan said that by “this, the whole world can see that the APC is nothing but a den of fraudsters and corrupt persons who not only cheated their way to power through lies and propaganda in 2015 but have also continued to bleed and defraud our nation with humongous sleazes and massive corruption in very high places.





“That is why the APC will have no scruples to project persons of questionable character and those with allegations of corruption hanging on the necks as their National Chairman and governorship aspirants.





“We challenge President Muhammadu Buhari to show his claimed integrity by ordering an open investigation into this huge allegation against his party’s governorship aspirant.”

