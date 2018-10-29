Ambode Swears In Five New Permanent Secretaries

Published:





Governor Akinwunmi Ambode of Lagos State on Monday swore in five new permanent secretaries into the state civil service.





The governor while addressing the appointees on Monday in Alausa, charged them to place a high premium on efficient service delivery and work to make the machinery of governance to roll faster in the overall interest of the people.





Ambode asked the permanent secretaries to bring their wealth of experience and knowledge to bear in their respective Ministries, Departments and Agencies (MDAs),





He also told them to go all-out to meet the high expectations of not only the government but the teeming population of the state.





Ambode congratulated the new permanent secretaries, saying it was on record that the elevation was strictly based on merit as evidenced by their performance, commitment and dedication to duty over the years.





The appointees are Dr Olabisi Taiwo (Ministry of Health), Olusegun Ajibade (Public Service Office), and Abiayo Akinsiku (Primary Healthcare Board).





Others are Dr Yusuf Jimoh (Ministry of Special Duties and Intergovernmental Relations), and Ganiyu Rufai (Ministry of Commerce, Industry and Cooperatives).





Responding on behalf of the new Permanent Secretaries, Dr Taiwo thanked the governor for the opportunity to serve the state at the highest level in the civil service.





She assured him that the appointees would not betray the confidence reposed in them but would uphold the principles of public service.

