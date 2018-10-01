Ambode Receives APC NWC Panel For Lagos Primary Election At Government House

Published:





Lagos State Governor, Akinwunmi Ambode met with APC national working committe panel for Lagos Primary Election at government house, Alausa, Ikeja, on Monday, October 1st 2018.





Lagos State Governor, Mr. Akinwunmi Ambode (4th left); Chairman, APC National Working Committee (NWC) Panel for the Primary Election in Lagos, Mr. Clement Ebri (3rd left); members, Amb. Jerry Ugokwe (2nd left); Senator Clever Ikisikpo (left); Secretary of the Panel, Alhaji Ahmed Mahmud Gumel (4th right); APC Lagos Chairman, Alhaji Tunde Balogun (3rd right), other members, Mr. Nze Chidi Duru (2nd right) and Chief Clever Egbeji (right) during a visit to the Governor by the NWC Panel ahead of the Party’s primary election, at Lagos House, Alausa, Ikeja, on Monday, October 1, 2018.

Lagos State Governor, Mr. Akinwunmi Ambode (right), exchanging pleasantries with the Secretary, APC National Working Committee (NWC) Panel for the Primary Election in Lagos, Alhaji Ahmed Mahmud Gumel (2nd left); while Chairman of the Panel, Mr. Clement Ebri (2nd right) and a member, Amb. Jerry Ugokwe (left) watch during a visit to the Governor by the NWC Panel ahead of the Party’s primary election, at Lagos House, Alausa, Ikeja, on Monday, October 1, 2018.

Lagos State Governor, Mr. Akinwunmi Ambode (right), with the Chairman, APC National Working Committee (NWC) Panel for the Primary Election in Lagos, Mr. Clement Ebri (left) during a visit to the Governor by the NWC Panel ahead of the Party’s primary election, at Lagos House, Alausa, Ikeja, on Monday, October 1, 2018.

Lagos State Governor, Mr. Akinwunmi Ambode, flanked the Chairman, APC National Working Committee (NWC) Panel for the Primary Election in Lagos, Mr. Clement Ebri (left) and APC Lagos Chairman, Alhaji Tunde Balogun (right) during a visit to the Governor by the NWC Panel ahead of the Party’s primary election, at Lagos House, Alausa, Ikeja, on Monday, October 1, 2018.

Share This