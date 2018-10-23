Ambode Hasn't Committed Any Impeachable Offence - Speaker, Mudashiru Obasa

Published:





Speaker of the Lagos State House of Assembly, Mudashiru Obasa has dismissed rumours of plans by the House to impeach Governor Akinwunmi Ambode.





He stated this during the plenary session of the House today saying, "Impeachment is constitutional and has its process", but the lawmakers are "not embarking on that yet".





Proceedings of the session were contained in a post on the Twitter handle of the Lagos House of Assembly that read:





"The Rt.Hon Speaker @mudashiru_obasa clears the rumours on alleged impeachment of the Executive Governor @AkinwunmiAmbode.





Impeachment is constitutional & has its process. we are not embarking on that yet. We don’t need wailers to advice us on how to go about our duties. For now, we are still working in one accord to move Lagos forward. This is to clear the rumors."

