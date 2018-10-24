Alex Iwobi Reveals Arsenal Player Who Gave His Career A Lift

Published:





Arsenal and Nigerian star, Alexander Iwobi has disclosed that midfield maestro Mesut Ozil helped him to become a key player in Unai Emery’s squad at the Emirates.





The Nigerian international, 22, stated this following Arsenal’s 3-1 win over Leicester City on Monday night in the Premier League fixture.





Iwobi was awarded the Barclays Player of the Match after the game for the role he played in the victory.





"I have been training with him [Ozil] since I was 17 and I have seen what he can do,” He was quoted to have said.





"The quality he has is not just in training. He is a world-class player and he proved that again last night.





"He gives me advice in a different way.





"He jokes around but always tells me I can do more – even last night, he was saying I can do more, he is always one of those guys.





"But he is always happy, always telling me and giving me the confidence to express myself, so it helps me.





"Mesut will come across as laid back but he is helping everyone in a different way and he helps me a lot.”

