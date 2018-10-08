Alao Akala Becomes ADP Gubernatorial Candidate In Oyo State

Published:

The immediate past governor of Oyo State, Chief Christopher Adebayo Alao-Akala has been picked as the gubernatorial candidate of the Action Democratic Party (ADP) for the 2019 general elections.

Alao-Akala earlier pulled out of the APC gubernatorial primaries in the state.

The party announced this at its state secretariat located at Coca-Cola area of Ibadan, the state capital on Sunday.

ADP in the certificate issued to the former governor and signed by its National Chairman, Engineer Y. Y. Sani and Secretary Dr. James Okoroma added that Alao-Akala has fulfilled the requirements to fly the party’s flag in the 2019 general elections.

The duo in the certificate dated Saturday 6th October 2018 insisted that Alao-Akala scored the highest number of votes in the party’s gubernatorial election.

The former governor also confirmed the development in a statement obtained by DAILY POST on Sunday.

In the statement signed by Jeremiah Akande, Head, New Media and Public Affairs, Alao-Akala Campaign Organisation, he urged his supporters to collapse all his groups into the newly joined party, ADP.

He said, “Former Governor of Oyo state Otunba Adebayo Alao-Akala was today issued a Certificate of Return as Gubernatorial Candidate of the Action Democratic Party (A.D.P). in Oyo State for next year’s General election.

“This came to being after a Ratification exercise carried out on Saturday 6th of October, 2018 at the Party’s Secretariat along Mokola Sango-U.I Road, Oremeji, Mokola Ibadan where Otunba Adebayo Alao-Akala emerged as the Gubernatorial candidate of the Party.

“The process which had National officers of the Party from abuja led by Dr. (Mrs.) Oliza the National Organizing Secretary of the party and Hon. Iboro Ige-Edaba who is the National Treasurer in attendance was witnessed by INEC officials from the State headquarters in Ibadan.

“In view of the above, all faithful and loyal supporters of His Excellency, Otunba Adebayo Alao-Akala are hereby enjoined to collapse all Structures and Groups within the Alao-Akala political family into the Action Democratic Party (A.D.P) with Immediate effect”.

