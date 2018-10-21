Aisha Buhari Identifies Causes Of Hardship In Nigeria

Published:





Wife of the President, Aisha Muhammadu Buhari has said bad declarations about the country is one of the reasons for the hardship in the West African nation.





Aisha said this on Saturday at the 2018 Episcopal Harvest of the Anglican Communion at the Cathedral of Holy Trinity, Gwagwalada, Abuja.





According to her, Nigerians should make positive statements about the country as there is power in the tongue.





She said, “there is power in the spoken word, the power of life and death, Nigerians should, therefore, make positive declarations about their country.”





Aisha noted that “As prayers heal the land, so do bad declarations bring hardship.”

Share This