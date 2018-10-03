Aisha Alhassan Emerge UDP Governorship Candidate In Taraba State

Published:

The Former Minister of Women Affairs and Social Development, Aisha Alhassan has emerged as the governorship flag bearer for the United Development Party (UDP).





The Returning Officer and National Publicity Secretary of the party, Olusegun Adeleye, on Tuesday declared her as the winner of the governorship primary which took place in Jalingo, the state capital after she got 246 votes.





Alhassan initially joined the governorship race under the platform of the All Progressives Congress (APC) but decamped after she was screened out without any reason given.





Subsequently, she resigned her ministerial position, after which she joined the UDP (September 29). In 2015, she contested for the governorship position of Taraba State but lost to Darius Ishaku of the PDP.

