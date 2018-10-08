Again, Police Orders Melaye, Murray-Bruce To Report Today

Published:





The Nigeria Police has ordered Senators Dino Melaye and Ben Murray-Bruce to report to the commissioner of police, Federal Capital Territory (FCT) Command, Garki today Monday, Oct. 8.





The latest invitation follows an earlier one sent to them over their conduct during the Peoples Democratic Party protest on Friday in Abuja over Osun State election results.





In a statement on Sunday, Force PPRO, Jimoh Moshood said the Senators should no longer report at the office of the IGP Monitoring Unit as earlier stated in a Press Release issued by the Police Headquarters on 5th October.





He said that the two senators have a case to answer following preliminary investigation carried out so far by the police into the incident.





According to him, the Senators have to explain the violent attack on Policemen posted to ensure security of the Force Headquarters, "the pushing and hitting of the Policemen to forcefully enter the Force Headquarters to cause damage to Police equipment and Government properties”.





"Consequently, Senator Dino Melaye and Senator Ben Murray-Bruce are to report to the commissioner of police, Federal Capital Territory (FCT) command, Garki, Abuja by 1000hrs on Monday, October 8, 2018 for investigation and not the IGP Monitoring Unit as earlier stated in the Press Release from the Force Headquarters on 5th October, 2018.





"Further investigation is ongoing to determine the level of involvement and culpability of other individuals and personalities who were seen at the scene of the crime on the date of the incident.





"The Federal Capital Territory (FCT) police command has the statutory jurisdiction to investigate the matter,” Moshood said.

