Again, Buhari Meets APC Govs Over Primaries Fall Out

President Muhammadu Buhari on Wednesday held another round of meeting with five All Progressives Congress (APC) governors.





The meeting is believed to be part of efforts aimed at resolving the crises that followed the party’s primaries across the country was held inside the President’s office at the Presidential Villa, Abuja.





As of the time the meeting started at about 4pm, state governors in attendance included Akinwunmi Ambode (Lagos), Muhammed Abubakar (Bauchi), Rochas Okorocha (Imo), Abdullahi Ganduje (Kano) and Kashim Shettima (Borno).





Recall that nine APC governors met with Buhari last Thursday over primary elections in their states.

