Afenifere Suspends Omisore For Supporting APC During Osun Poll

Afenifere has announced the suspension of Senator Iyiola Omisore for one year for supporting the All Progressives Congress (APC) to win the rerun election in Ife South and North Local Government Areas of Osun State.





The pan-Yoruba socio-political organization said his action was said to have gone against the position of his party, the Social Democratic Party (SDP) and the Afenifere.





In a communique issued at the end of the monthly meeting of the group and read by a chieftain of the group, Chief Korede Duyile, it said Omisore allegedly went against the position of Afenifere during the last governorship election in Osun State.





He said Omisore’s suspension was part of the decisions taken at the meeting of the group, held at the residence of its leader, Chief Reuben Fasoranti, in Akure, the Ondo State capital.





Afenifere said in the communique, ” The meeting took a decision to suspend Senator Iyiola Omisore for one year for violating Afenifere’s directive which affected the outcome of Osun election.”

