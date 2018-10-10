Adams Oshiomhole Has Ignited Civil War In APC - Saraki

Published:





Senate President has accused the National chairman of the ruling party APC, Adams Oshiomole, of igniting a civil war in the party by his actions.





In a statement released today, Saraki said Oshiomole and the spokesperson of the party, Yekini Nabena, have thrown the party into a state of confusion and disorganization.





Read the statement which was signed by the Special Adviser (Media and Publicity) to Senate President; Yusuph Olaniyonu entitled “Response to APC Diatribe”





“We have noted the irresponsible statement issued by the APC spokesman, Yekinni Nabena. We know that he and the leadership of the APC are always incensed and disturbed at the mere hearing of the name, Saraki. It is also notable that Nabena and the APC are always concerned about the developments in the opposition party, the PDP.





“However, we believe that with the ‘civil war’ that Adams Oshiomhole and Yekinni Nabena have ignited in the APC and the very low level that they have dragged the party, in such manner that the ruling party is wallowing in confusion and disorganization, they have too much to pre-occupy them than to be poking their noses in what happens to Saraki or the PDP.”

