Actress, Faithia Williams Speaks On Ooni Of Ife's Third Marriage

Social media has been agog with reactions following the news of Ooni of Ife's third marriage to Evangelist Naomi.





Actress, Faithia Williams has joined the debate about the ''double standards'' being practiced in the society which sees nothing wrong in men marry as much wives as possible and being free to divorce and remarry when they please, unlike women.





The mother of 2 was married to actor, Saidi Balogun who shortly after their divorce remarried Funke Elegushi, younger sister to Oba Saheed Elegushi of Ikate land, Lagos. The union also broke down.





Faithia took to Instagram to share a screenshot of a meme that read;





''Ooni of Ife marries third wife and every one is super cool with it. But imagine an average lady getting married to her third husband. Double standards?''

