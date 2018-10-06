Actress And Divorcee, Lilian Esoro Hints At Finding Love Again

Published:





Nollywood actress and mother of one, Lilian Esoro whose marriage to music executive, TripleMG boss, Ubi Franklin crashed after a year seems to have found love again.





The clinic Matters star, who is currently on vacation in Rome, Italy shared a photo on her Instagram page and in the caption she hinted that she may have found love again with a line that reads, 'the boo takes the best photo by the way'.





The record label owner has a son Jayden, with Lilian Esoro and a daughter named Zaneta with his baby mama whom he calls mama Zaneta.





The pair who got married in November 2015 broke up almost immediately, four months after their son, Jayden was born and since then, it’s been shared parenting between the two.





Theirs was a perfect match; one many thought would last forever, that’s why it was a shock when news of their marriage crash broke out, which up till date, there has been no reason for.

