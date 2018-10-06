ActionAid Nigeria Donates N3m Worth Of Relief Materials To Benue Flood Victims

Published:

ActionAid Nigeria has donated N3million worth of relief materials to persons displaced by herdsmen crisis in Benue state currently taking refuge at the Abagena Internally Displaced Persons, IDPs, camp in the outskirts of Makurdi, the state capital. Making the donation directly to the IDPs in the camp, ActionAid Nigeria Country Director, Mrs. Ene Obi, represented by the State Programme Coordinator, Mr. Godwin Agia said the gesture was the organization’s modest contribution to provide succor to the displaced persons. Mrs. Obi said, “We are here to identify with the marginalized and excluded in the society, ActionAid Nigeria as an organization is actually concerned about ending poverty. ActionAid Nigeria as an organization is also concerned about women, children and people with disability.

And based on this cardinal objectives, we are here in Abagena IDPs camp to identity with this group of IDPs who have been here since January due to the security situation in Benue state. “We are here to support them, improve their livelihoods in terms of humanitarian response. We had identified some of their needs including food, beddings and others and that is what we have brought to the camp. “We are extending support to groups of women, children and the handicapped we have deemed it necessary to actually support their welfare. That is why our organization is here today to see how we can impact the lives of the vulnerable in the society which basically is targeted at ending poverty in Nigeria.

“So in this intervention we brought about 380 mattresses, 350 bags of rice, 436 packs of sanitary pads, 341 packs of diapers for babies, five sets of baby bath, five cartons of baby food, 436 packs of bar soaps for washing and personal hygiene use and we also brought 15 sets of chairs for use by officials of the State Emergency Management Agency, SEMA, in the camp. Continuing, Mrs. Obi said, “We discovered that SEMA officials are in dire need of chairs in their waiting lounge. So they need the support to enable the officials properly coordinate the camp.

Everything you see here is worth almost N3million. “And for the beneficiaries, the women and children, based on our country strategic objectives for this particular year, we want to see a society where poverty is actually eliminated. “We want social Justice to end poverty, and so with that we have actually come up with this strategy to ensure humanitarian respond to the plight of IDPs in this camp. “I must also point out that these items are all donated and given by ActionAid Nigeria. Funds were pulled out from the purse of the organization to ensure that we affect the lives of the less privileged and beneficiaries. It is in fact an organizational effort to ensure that we affect and impact the less privileged in the society.

