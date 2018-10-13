Abuja High Court Summons Orji Kalu Over Kanu’s Whereabout

Published:





Former Governor of Abia State Orji Kalu has been summoned by the Federal High Court in Abuja to appear on November 14, 2018, to testify on the whereabouts of the missing leader of the Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB), Nnamdi Kanu.





The request for the subpoena to summon the former governor to appear in court was filed by Kanu’s lawyer, Ifeanyi Ejiofor.





A copy of the subpoena was made available to journalists by Ejiofor on Friday.





The subpoena bore the Federal High Court’s stamp and dated October 11, 2018, was signed by the “judge”.





The matter is before Justice Binta Nyako.





The subpoena ad testificandum is titled, ‘Orji Uzor Kalu House, adjacent Bannex Flyover, beside the ever-busy Wuse-Jahi-Gwarimpa, Abuja’.





It read, “You are commanded in the name of the President and Commander-In-Chief of the Armed Forces of the Federal Republic of Nigeria to attend before this Court on the 14th day of November 2018, at 9 o’clock in the forenoon, and so from day to day till the above use is tried, to give evidence on behalf of the Defendant, with regards to your knowledge on the whereabouts of the Defendant as contained in your interview granted to Press/Media on the 18th of September, 2018, after your visit to the former Head of State, General Ibrahim Badamasi Babangida in Minna, which interview was widely reported both on print and online media.”





Ejiofor said in a statement that Kalu was being summoned because of his recent “outburst” about Kanu’s whereabouts.





Kanu was being prosecuted on charges of treasonable felony alongside some alleged IPOB members before he went missing last year.





The IPOB leader’s disappearance followed the invasion of his home in Afara-Ukwu, Abia State by soldiers, during the ‘Operation Python Dance’ staged by the military to quell the agitation for the realisation of the Biafra Republic in the South-East in September 2017.

Share This