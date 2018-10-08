8 Ritualists Arrested In Ilorin With 31 Human Heads

Published:





Eight suspected ritualists arrested by the police in Ilorin Kwara state have confessed selling 31 human heads to some yet-to-be identified prominent personalities in the country.





They also confessed selling vital body parts for rituals and spiritual powers. The suspects were busted by a Police Joint Investigative team, following the arrest of the principal suspect, Azeez Yakubu, in whose house police found 11 human skulls, human bones, hairs, and powder suspected to be grinded human bones and charms.





Police searched Yakubu’s home on October 5th following reports of missing persons, kidnapping, murder, killings for rituals, and exhuming of the dead, removal of human skulls and other human parts.





According to police spokesman, deputy commissioner Jimoh Moshood, the Inspector General of Police on receipt of the situation report from the Kwara State Police Command immediately directed the IGP Monitoring Unit to proceed to Kwara State and assist the Kwara State Police Command in their investigation of the matter, arrest perpetrators to bring them to justice.





"The Police Joint Investigation Team on arrival in Ilorin, Kwara State on the 5th of October, 2018 assisted by the personnel of ‘D’ Divisional Police Headquarters, Adewole, Kwara Police Command, working on actionable intelligence from public spirited individuals in the area, swung into action, obtained search warrant and moved into the house of one Azeez Yakub.





Further investigations by the Special Team of the IGP Monitoring Unit led to the arrest of Seven other suspects, Azeez Yakub, Abdulrasaq Babamale, Aishat Yunisa, Lukman Saka, Ahmed Yahaya, Abdulfatai Kadri a.k.a (Adedoyin) – Vigilante Commander, Adeta Zone, Ilorin, Soliu Ayinde a.k.a Baba Fawasi, Abdulganiyu Bamidele.

