65 Year Old Lecturer Dies In Fire Disaster In Ondo

The Acting Dean, Faculty of Agricultural Sciences in the Ondo State University of Science and Technology (OSUSTECH), Okitipupa, Professor Adegboyega Obadofin, has died in a fire outbreak that occured at his home in the Ayeka area in the state in the early hours of today October 9th.





According to reports, the fire started at about 1am. Although the cause of the fire outbreak is yet unknown, neighbors have ruled out power surge as their was no power in the area when the fire broke nor was the generating set of the deceased working.





Professor Obadofin who was 65 years old, lived alone as his family resides in Lagos. His remains has been deposited at the State Specialist Hospital morgue in Okitipupa.





May his soul rest in peace, Amen.

