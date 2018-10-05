50 Years Old Man Rapes Neighbour's 3 Years Old Daughter To Death In Katsina

Published:

A 50-year-old man, Abdullahi Sani, has been accused of raping his neighbour’s three-year-old daughter to death in Funtua, Katsina State.



The accused and the victim’s father, Ibrahim Abdullahi, reside in Jabiri Quarters, Funtua.



Sani, who appeared before a Katsina State Senior Magistrates’ Court on Thursday,has been slammed with charges of rape and culpable homicide contrary to sections 283 and 221 of the Penal Code.



The police told the court that Sani sometime ago lured the victim into an uncompleted building where he allegedly raped her.



Sani was alleged to have covered the victim’s mouth with his hand during the act, suffocating her.



The victims’ father, Abdullahi, reported the incident at the Funtua Central Police Station.



The police prosecutor, Inspector Sani Ado, told the court that investigation had been completed but he requested for a new date for trial.



The presiding magistrate, Hajiya Fadile Dikko, adjourned the case till November 20, 2018 for mention, and ordered that Sani should be remanded in the prison custody.

