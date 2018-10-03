50 Years Old Man Arrested For Begging 13 Year Old Boy For Sex In Lagos

Published:





A 50-year old man has been arrested in Lagos after he stripped naked and begged a 13-year old boy for anal sex.





Suleiman Mohammed is alleged to have returned from work to his home at Market Street, Isale Oja, Agege, and lured the victim into his apartment then locked his door. He then stripped naked, touched the 13-year old's body while pleading with him to allow him penetrate his anus.





But the boy resisted and raised alarm, thereby alerting neighbours who then forced Suleiman to open the door.





The assault was reported to the police and he was arrested and taken to the Gender Section of the State Command, Lagos.





During interrogation, he admitted that he pleaded with the boy to allow him penetrate him anally as he derived sexual satisfaction from sleeping with small boys. He said that when the boy refused, he allowed him to go.





But the boy insisted that he molested him sexually and the police found him culpable. He was charged before Ogba Magistrates court for rape.





The prosecutor, Inspector Christopher John, informed the court that the victim was molested and has been traumatized. The Presiding Magistrate, Mr. Peter Nwaka, did not take Suleima's plea and denied him bail.





Suleiman could face jail time if he is found culpable as he will then be tried at the High Court. Meanwhile, the victim was said to have been taken to a rehabilitation centre for treatment.

Share This