42 Year Old Web Designer Arrested For Defiling 16 Year Old Maid

The Ogun state police command have arrested 42-year-old Abiodun Amosu, a web designer, for defiling his 16 year old housemaid at his home in Ibara Housing Estate in Abeokuta, the state capital.





A statement released by the command's spokesperosn, Abimbola Oyeyemi, says Amosu allegedly dragged the girl into his bedroom last Thursday while his wife was away in Lagos and allegedly defiled her.





The Benue state born househelp reported him to a member of the Committee for the Defence of Human Rights (CDHR). The confidant was the one who reported the matter at the Ibara Police station.





The victim told the Police that Amosu forcefully dragged her into his bedroom and sexually assaulted her, and even when she was shouting after the man has had his way, he still beat her up and sent her away.





According to the Police Spokesman, a CDHR member who sighted the victim in her pitiable condition, took her to the Police station to report the incident.





“Upon the report, the DPO Ibara division, Dada Olusegun, led detectives to the scene where the randy suspect was arrested. On interrogation, the suspect initially denied the allegation, but when confronted with the blood stained bed sheet in his bedroom, he admitted to the commission of the offence.





The victim who claimed to be a virgin before the incident has been taken to general hospital for medical attention and the medical report has confirmed that the victim was actually sexually abused,” Oyeyemi stated.





Oyeyemi said the case has been transferred to the anti – human trafficking and child labour unit of the state criminal investigation and intelligence department for proper investigation and prosecution of the suspect.

