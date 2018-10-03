3 African Action Congress Party Members Die In Fatal Accident As Car Plunged Into River

Published:

The African Action Congress party is sad to announce that we have lost three members from the Delta State AAC family. The men were returning from an outreach effort related to State AAC activities when their car fell into a river on a particularly bad stretch of road that has claimed many lives in the past.





At this dark time, we mourn the loss of these brave men, and ask all of our members to pray that their patrio tic and revolutionary souls rest in peace. The deceased include Pastor Jones Abushe, Mr. Edris Sani, and Mr. Ernest Omamode Ojegba – all of them people who were tired of the status quo in their state and seeking to bring about positive transformation.





We also use this opportunity to remember and pray for their families that they might find the strength to bear this tragic loss.



We continue to rise and seek for better infrastructure, better care for our citizens, and more value to human lives even as we grieve.



May the souls of the departed rest in peace amen.”



Announcer :AFRICAN ACTION CONGRESS PARTY

