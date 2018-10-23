23 Year Old Man Arrested For The Murder Of 75 Year Old Man

Published:

According to the state commissioner of police, Fimihan Adeoye, the suspect lived close to the deceased and that on July 19th, he sneaked into the home of the deceased and carried out the dastard act.





“On July 19, 2018, the suspect, Julius Olatunji, who lived opposite the residence of the deceased at Imesi Ile in the Obokun Local Government Area of Osun State, sneaked into the house of the deceased, who was incapacitated by ill health and was alone at home at about 12noon.





The deceased was alone because the people living with him went out. The suspect attacked the 75 years old man, robbed him of his money, recharge cards, 25 litres of palm oil and other valuables yet to be estimated. The suspect hit the deceased on the head with a chair until he died.





The suspect has been on the run since the incident. He was arrested at his hideout in Ekiti State on September 5. He has since made useful statement and confessed to the crime during interrogation.”





The police chief said Olatunji would be charged to court immediately.

