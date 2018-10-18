2019: Why We Will Give Buhari The Gbagbo Treatment – Fani-Kayode

Published:





Former Minister of Aviation Femi Fani-Kayode has claimed that President Muhammadu Buhari will be forced out of office if he refuses to hand over power if defeated in 2019.





The spokesperson of the Lagos State All Progressives Congress (APC), Joe Igbokwe, had allegedly said Buhari would not hand over the Atiku Abubakar, the Presidential candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) for the 2019 election.





Reacting in a post on his Twitter handle on Thursday, Fani-Kayode stated that the president would also be sent to the International Criminal Court (ICC) of justice to answer for his alleged crimes against a humanity.





The PDP chieftain wrote: "To those that boastfully proclaim that after Buhari has been defeated he will not step down for Atiku, I say this: if he refuses to go we will march on the Villa, enter his bedroom, give him the Gbagbo treatment and send him to ICC to answer for his many crimes against humanity.”

