2019: Why We Reacted To Peter Obi's Emergence As Atiku's Running Mate - Governor Umahi

Ebonyi state governor, Umahi David, says he is not opposed to the selection of Peter Obi as running mate to Atiku Abubakar, presidential candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP).





In an interview with newsmen in Abuja yesterday, Umahi said what himself and the South East leaders were against was that they were not adequately consulted before Obi was picked by Atiku.





Recall that over the weekend, the leaders had a meeting and expressed their reservations on Peter Obi's emergence as Atiku's running mate. Reacting to the criticism that has trailed their position , Umahi said.





"These people are tackling counsel without knowledge and I pity them because their utterances do not stop us from making our points. Nobody is against Peter Obi because he is my friend, competent and you must have seen our pictures together on the social media.





We must take decisions against the marginalisation of Ebonyi people because if we have to vote, we must be treated with equity. Two names of the nominees came from Anambra, two from Abia and one from Enugu but none came from Ebonyi and Imo.





"What is wrong with somebody from Ebonyi and Imo and you must know that one of the reasons an Ebonyi man is against regions in the country, is the fear of further marginalisation.”





The governor said even if someone from Ebonyi is picked, the party owes them an explanation.





"Nobody chooses the vice president for anybody, it is just like a wife issue but if other people were on the list, people from Ebonyi should be there. Even if we would not make the list as the choice is for Abubakar to make, we should know what disqualifies us from being picked.





When my chief press secretary (CPS) issued a statement congratulating Obi, the zone’s leaders started calling me, saying that I have made the VP alone. I had to issue a counter statement telling them that I was not consulted before the statement was released and that it was an honest mistake from the CPS.





I cannot endorse Obi alone and am confident that in further decisions, the Igbo man must be consulted. If the position I had was my sin, I cannot repent from it.” he said.





Last week Friday, Atiiku Abubakar announced Peter Obi who was a former governor of Anambra state, as his running mate for the 2019 presidential election.

